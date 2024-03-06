Ryan Clark blasts Steelers for sticking with Kenny Pickett

Few know what it takes to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but Ryan Clark is one of those few. The former Steelers’ Super Bowl champion safety spoke on his former team’s quarterback situation, and how their current plan is a very bad one in his eyes while appearing on Get Up.

“What they’re going to do is they’re going to try and go out and get a veteran that can push Kenny Pickett,” Clark said. “A veteran that they can have an unbiased competition with. And if Kenny Pickett wins that, now they can walk into the season and say ‘Okay, we went out and tried to improve at the position.’ Whether it’s a Ryan Tannehill or Russell Wilson. And Kenny Pickett was a better choice to lead the team this year. So now we have the confidence in the guy we drafted in the first round with the 20th pick. And if they do all that, it is going to be on brand for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it’s going to be dead wrong in this situation because you’re going to strap your team to a quarterback that can’t lead you to the promised land. And the reason that the terrible towel means something, the reason that the six Lombardis mean something is because that organization was built on excellence- Kenny Pickett is not gonna be your leader to the promised land of excellence.”

Clark is far from the only media personality who believes the Steelers should move on from Pickett and go in another direction. However, it doesn’t appear that a major move at quarterback will be made by the Steelers.