Former Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky signs with the Bills

Just under a month after the news broke that the Pittsburgh Steelers and veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky “mutually agreed to part ways,” he’s found his next landing spot — a familiar one, with the Buffalo Bills. Trubisky spent the 2021 season with the Bills as the backup to star quarterback Josh Allen before signing a deal with the Steelers.

Senior Bills writer Tim Graham of The Athletic originally reported Wednesday that Trubisky was in talks to return to the Bills, and the deal was finalized quickly by Wednesday evening, Mike Garafolo reported. The move came just hours after a flurry of roster moves from Buffalo throughout the afternoon to become compliant with the league salary cap.

The Steelers made Trubisky’s release official on February 12, along with punter Pressley Harvin and offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, meaning he was free to negotiate with any team before the legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 11. The terms of the deal have not yet been reported.

Trubisky’s tenure with the Steelers was a generally disastrous one, going 2-5 as a starter, averaging 157 passing yards along with 8 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was clear the team would likely move on in the offseason after being asked to step in for starting quarterback Kenny Pickett after he suffered an ankle injury. He lost each of his starts in Pickett’s absence before eventually being benched in favor of QB3 Mason Rudolph, who went on a 3-0 tear to close out the year and keep the Steelers’ postseason dreams alive.

Despite all of that, it’s not difficult to see why Trubisky could be a suitable backup for Josh Allen, specifically, who’s consistently displayed his abilities as a dual-threat quarterback since drafted back in 2018. Trubisky has displayed some decent athleticism in his own career, albeit not enough to mask his inconsistencies as a decision marker and inaccurate passes.