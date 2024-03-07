Steelers release safety Keanu Neal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made multiple releases so far this offseason. A few weeks ago, they let go of punter Pressley Harvin, offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor, and quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Now, they are adding another name to their list of cuts.

The Steelers are releasing safety Keanu Neal after one season with the team. Neal failed his physical, which is the reason given for his release.

#Steelers released safety Keanu Neal (failed physical), per the team. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 7, 2024

Neal signed with the Steelers last offseason after spending 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had 50 tackles and one interception in his lone season with the Steelers.

Neal began his career in 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was drafted with the No. 17 pick in the NFL Draft. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017. Neal now enters a free agent class that is absolutely loaded with safeties.