Steelers release CB Patrick Peterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson after one year with the team according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move saves the Steelers roughly $7 million in cap space.

The Steelers signed Peterson to a two-year, $14 million contract last offseason after letting Cam Sutton walk in free agency.

Steelers are releasing eight-time Pro-Bowl CB Patrick Peterson, per sources. pic.twitter.com/z1BYPzaUXy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

Unfortunately for Peterson, and for the Steelers, he didn’t become what he needed to be on the perimeter for the Steelers. He allowed a passer rating of 80.4 when he was the nearest defender and often looked a step too slow to continue being a starting cornerback in today’s league. A move to safety late in the season showed to be more fitting for him at this point in his career, and he played the role well. However the Steelers have opted to cut ties and move on completely.

The Steelers secondary will look very different next season. Outside of Joey Porter Jr. and Minkah Fitzpatrick, there will be new faces just about everywhere. Pittsburgh will be in the market for a safety to start opposite of Fitzpatrick, as well as another starting perimeter cornerback and slot corner, as well.