Steelers meeting with former Bills center Mitch Morse

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to meet with former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse, according to Joe Rutter of TribLIVE. The Steelers currently have no centers on their roster after releasing Mason Cole, and Morse would certainly be a large upgrade from what the Steelers have had over the last handful of years.

Center Mitch Morse, who was released by the Bills on Wednesday, is scheduled to visit with the Steelers ahead of free agency, per league source. If signed, he would fill the void created by Mason Cole's release. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) March 8, 2024

Morse was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined the Bills in 2019, where he helped Buffalo become one of the powerhouses of the NFL. He was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2022 and has consistently been one of the better centers in the NFL. Morse was released this week amidst a series of cuts to get the Bills compliant with the 2024 NFL salary cap before the start of the new league year.

Signing Morse doesn’t rule out the Steelers potentially bringing in another center in the draft to mold behind him. While the 32-year-old has good football left in him, it wouldn’t hurt if the Steelers were to draft or sign a center on Day 3 of the draft.