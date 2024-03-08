Steelers release WR Allen Robinson

The busy news day for the Steelers isn’t over yet. After a day that featured Pittsburgh releasing cornerback Patrick Peterson and having a visit with quarterback Russell Wilson, the Steelers have added another release to the list.

Pittsburgh has released veteran receiver Allen Robinson. He was acquired from the Rams last offseason for a seventh-round pick.

Pittsburgh hoped that the former Pro Bowler would become the power slot option that the offense needed, but it never panned out. Robinson caught just 34 passes for 280 yards and didn’t reach the end zone.

It’s likely that the Steelers will look to the draft to find another receiving threat, as they’ve been the best team in the league when it comes to consistently drafting good receivers. They could also turn to free agency, but the draft feels like a better, more cost-efficient option.

Robinson was drafted in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Penn State in 2014.