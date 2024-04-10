Report: Steelers trying to trade for star wide receiver

In case you haven’t heard, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a massive hole at receiver.

Just for a quick recap, Pittsburgh traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. They’ve added free agents Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, but those are depth pieces and rotational receivers at best, not legitimate options to be the No. 2 in the offense.

While reports had been swirling that the Steelers were asking around about a potential trade for a star receiver, those talks reportedly have not gone away.

Speaking on the In The Huddle podcast, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora said that the Steelers are still trying to make a big trade for a proven receiver.

“For me, there ‘s a piece of information we don’t have yet,” La Canfora said. “Which is do they trade for a wide receiver before the draft? It would not surprise me if they did that tomorrow, if they did it the Wednesday before the draft, if they did it while they were on the clock, [or] if they did it in the run up to the draft that Thursday. I know they’re really trying to make something happen there.”

With the draft just two weeks away, the Steelers do need to move fast if they do, indeed, want to add a star receiver. Whether it be Brandon Aiyuk, who many have speculated about, or someone like Terry McLaurin from the Washington Commanders, Omar Khan will have to get aggressive.