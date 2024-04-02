Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool garnering interest from CFL

Few players in recent Steelers franchise history have had a spark that faded as quick as Chase Claypool.

After bouncing around the NFL, the Notre Dame product is now a free agent, and the CFL is showing interest.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added Chase Claypool to their exclusive negotiating list, according to 3downnation.com. This means that if Claypool were to go to the CFL, the Roughriders would have the right to begin negotiations with him before any other team.

The former second-round pick looked bound for stardom during his rookie season in which he caught 62 passes for nine touchdowns, including a four touchdown game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Claypool’s second year saw almost as many receptions (59), but just two trips to the end zone through the air.

In 2022, the Steelers traded Claypool to the Chicago Bears after eight games. Pittsburgh got the 32nd overall pick in return, which they used to draft Joey Porter Jr. The Bears then traded him to the Miami Dolphins in 2023, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Claypool caught only four passes for the Dolphins, and had eight catches in total in 2023.