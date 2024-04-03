Report: ‘Ship has sailed’ on Tyler Boyd to the Steelers

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have a canyon-sized hole at receiver.

The current roster of receivers is comprised of George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Denzel Mims, Marquez Callaway, Dez Fitzpatrick, Keilahn Harris, and Deuce Watts. It goes without say that outside of Pickens, there isn’t a starting-caliber player on the roster.

Pittsburgh had been linked to free agent receiver Tyler Boyd, but it appears that a deal won’t get done. According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Boyd to Pittsburgh is now unlikely.

“I would say that it would be a long shot, at best, that the two sides come together,” Kaboly writes. ”From what I have been told, Boyd was extremely interested in Pittsburgh at the beginning of the free-agency process, but the offer wasn’t something he was comfortable with. Boyd has at least had preliminary interest from the Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Lions and 49ers. I am pretty sure the ship with the Steelers has sailed.”

Outside of Boyd, there are few names available that would move the needle. Hunter Renfrow is the best free agent receiver on the market. Other names include Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Gallup, and Michael Thomas.