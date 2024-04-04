Pat Freiermuth, Steelers receivers work out with Russell Wilson in San Diego

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew they needed more from the quarterback position this offseason, which is why they went out and acquired both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

During his introductory press conference, Wilson noted that amongst the guys that were integral in recruiting him to Pittsburgh was tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The Steelers’ tight end appeared on Around The 412 with Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks, where he revealed that he and several teammates joined Wilson in San Diego for workouts.

The other teammates that flew out to California to work out with Wilson were Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III.

Freiermuth is likely to get more targets this season compared to previous years in light of Arthur Smith being the offensive coordinator. The Falcons had the largest target distribution to tight ends last year in the NFL at 34 percent, so expect Freiermuth, as well as Darnell Washington, to get more looks on offense in 2024.