Aaron Donald: Steelers’ T.J. Watt is the best defensive player in the NFL

Pitt legend and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald announced his retirement earlier this offseason.

Over the last decade, Donald has put together one of the most impressive portfolios in the history of the NFL, and was largely recognized as the best defensive player in football.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year joined the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long where he was asked who he believes the best defensive player in the league is.

“I think it’s T.J. Watt,” Donald said. “You talk about a guy that’s consistent [and] been doing it year in, year out consistently that’s gonna get you 15 sacks, 13 sacks, 22 sacks- consistent. He’s the guy who’s been doing it consistently- interceptions, touchdowns. His stats are ridiculous every single year. He’s that guy to me. I know you got Micah Parsons that’s coming up, you’ve got Myles Garrett- you’ve got a bunch of good players. But in my opinion, in the time I’ve seen T.J. Watt in this league, from the first time I’ve seen him to last year, he’s consistently been dominating this league. So a lot of respect for him.”

Watt is coming off his third season in which he led the NFL in sacks with 19. The Steelers’ star is just 3.5 sacks away from reaching 100 for his career.