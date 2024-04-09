NFL analyst puts Steelers in top five of AFC power rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a very active offseason, and they very well could make more moves before and after the NFL Draft to make their roster even stronger.

However, the moves they’ve made have been enough for one analyst to say they are a top five team in the AFC ahead of the draft.

Brian Baldinger of NFL Network listed his top five teams in the AFC, and listed the Steelers as his No. 5 team. Teams 1-4 were the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and Houston Texans followed by the Steelers at five.

Did @BaldyNFL get his power ranking right? pic.twitter.com/eykVy7RDzQ — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 8, 2024

“Just think about this,” Baldinger said. “They were a playoff team a year ago. They won 10 games with three quarterbacks that threw a combined 13 touchdown passes. Only the Jets threw fewer. You think that Russell Wilson and whatever Justin Fields’ role is, they’re gonna throw more than 13 touchdown passes. They might even double it.”

The Steelers’ upgrade at quarterback has been the talk of the offseason. Should Wilson and/or Fields put together quality performances while the rest of the roster lives up to its potential, the Steelers would be more than capable of at least equaling their win total from a season ago.