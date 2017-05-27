Know Your New Enemy Part Three: The Baltimore Ravens Draft Class

If you follow the Pittsburgh Steelers, you know all 53 players and then some. You also know your nemeses in the AFC North. The Ohio teams made some high profile selections in the 2017 draft. So did the Ravens. So there are newly-minted menaces in Maryland to memorize.

In part three of our profile of new enemies to know in the division, BTSC profiles the 2017 draft class of the Baltimore Ravens.

No. 29 Marlon Humphrey-CB

Ozzie Newsome's drafts are becoming more snd more of a Crimson Tide placement program each year. Yes, he is an Alabama guy and Tide players are pretty good. But you can set your calendar by it that a kid with his number on the side of his helmet will end up in Baltimore. In fact, the Ravens have selected eight from Bama since 1997.

Humphery fits the bill of a physical NFL cornerback. However, he has technique issues and lets a lot of balls go through his hands. Last year, the legacy of the former Bronco Bobby Humphrey had 36 tackles and two interceptions. He has some work to do, but won't be expected to start right away with Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr in the fold.

No. 54 Tyus Bowser-LB

The Ravens needed a pass rusher and Bowser is a pick that brings value in the second round. Despite missing a month in 2016 due to a broken orbital bone sustained in a fight with a teammate, the Houston Cougar had 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss in those mere eight games. The Ravens get a speedy LB coming off of the edge that stops the run rather well. His weaknesses are in pass coverage and overall consistency.

No. 93 Chris Wormley-DE

Wormley seems like another pick of value for Baltimore. He's agile for a big-bodied player and versatile to play all along the line. He can be a fine addition to the Ravens front. However, he doesn't shed blocks quickly and will need to get creative to get past NFL linemen of experience. In his four-year career at Michigan, Wormley had 17.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for a loss.

No. 56 Tim Williams-OLB

Williams could have definitely went a lot higher here, but character issues, reported drug issues and an arrest and subsequent suspension on a misdemeanor gun charge helped precipitate his free fall.

The Ravens are getting an explosive pass rusher. He will get to the quarterback and that is something that Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers will need to be aware of. But that's it. He's been described as a one dimensional defender who has trouble with schemes.

Despite never starting in 2016, Williams still had 16 tackles for a loss last year to go with his nine sacks.

No. 65 Nico Siragusa-G

No, he's not related to Tony Siragusa. However, he was considered one of the most athletic of offensive linemen not taken in the first round. The San Diego State Aztec is an imposing run blocker that can help fufill the Ravens desire to reestablishing a dominant rushing attack. Siragusa will probably play an apprentice role initially in B-more.

No. 71 Jermaine Eluemunor-G/T

The former rugby player is said to be a project on the offensive line. However, the Texas A&M Aggie possesses fantastic size at 6'4"/330 pounds and has been praised for his agility. With Ricky Wagner leaving via free agency, Eluemanor may get a chance sooner rather than later.

No. 36 Chuck Clark-S

Clark is an another tough defender for a team vehemently wanting to bolster their defensive attack. The Virginia Tech product will add depth to the safety position, but will probably need to start out on special teams to make his mark and the 53-man roster.