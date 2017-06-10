Rate Your Steelers Hate, Part Six: The NFC South

Since we've been doing this nine-part look at the eight divisions in the NFL, BTSC has noticed that Steeler Nation harbors as much passionate dislike for certain teams as it does love for the Steelers. We found that with the sharp pains of anger directed towards New England, Dallas, Baltimore and Cincinnati. Some divisions barely register on the scale of hatred. That may be the case with the NFC South.

The Steelers only play these four squads once every four years, but don't have a sordid past with any of them. In fact, Pittsburgh is 33-13-1 against the entire division. However, everybody thinks different and their feelings are legitimate. There may be something that sets a fan off against a certain team. Personally, I care very little for Carolina. But that’s just me. I'm interested to see where Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans and Tampa falls on everybody else’s scale.

So, let's take a look at the NFC South.

Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh fans dislike the Atlanta baseball franchise, but not so much the football team. Since 1966, the Steelers have gone 13-2-1 against the Falcons. They did struggle against Michael Vick, going 0-1-1 against teams that he led. At one point from 1974-1999, the Steelers won nine straight.

Carolina Panthers

The Steelers are 5-1 against the Panthers. Their only loss came the first time that they opposed each other. There is somewhat of a preseason rivalry though. Pittsburgh and Carolina have closed out the exhibiton season every year since 2003. But that's not worth much.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints are the only NFCS franchise to have a winning record against Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 7-8 overall vs New Orleans and 4-5 on the road. There’s still not much venom that exists between the two.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh went 22 years before finally losing to Tampa in 1998. They hold an 8-2 record against the Bucs, but have lost the most recent contest. Pittsburgh has won a Super Bowl in Tampa though. The only problem I have with the Bucs is their unwillingness to switch back to their awesome “creamsicle” jerseys and helmets.

