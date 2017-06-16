Rate Your Steelers Hate, Part Nine: The Entire NFL

Over the past couple of weeks, BTSC has polled Steeler Nation to see who in each division is the number one villain in their eyes. New England evoked great emotion of dislike for their domination of Pittsburgh, their fans and being viewed as cheats. The hate for Dallas stems back to the 70s and the 90s Super Bowls. Baltimore edged out Cincinnati, but it was more about respect vs disrespect. Tennessee was voted in the South because of their roots as the Houston Oilers mostly. Carolina, because of Cam Newton, was the leader in the NFC South. Green Bay, in the NFC North, topped the division. But both these divisions still evoked very little hatred. Denver is viewed as dastardly in the AFC West and it’s Seattle in the NFC West.

But who of all of these is the most hated? For our final poll, we will include the top vote getters in each division and Cincinnati to reach a conclusion on the villain of all villains for Steeler Nation.

Make sure to vote and comment one final time.