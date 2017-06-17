Saturday BTSC Six Pack of Steelers Questions

It's time for another edition of the Pittsburgh Steelers BTSC Saturday Six-Pack of questions.

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I will ask at least three questions strictly related to the Steelers

The rest of the questions could be about anything

Be respectful

Have fun talking about the Black-and- Gold . . .

That’s it! With that out of the way, time to get this party started on a Saturday morning. Hey, don’t act like you’ve never done a little day drinking in your life . . .

1. Single game regular season tickets went on sale recently for the black and gold. What was the greatest game you witnessed live at Heinz Field and/or Three Rivers Stadium?

2. Of all the Steelers’ coaches, who do you think would be a great head coach, or get another shot, in the league?

3. 5 weeks until training camp starts. What do you do to get you through the dog days of the NFL offseason?

4. Which defensive player will have more interceptions in 2017? Artie Burns, Sean Davis, Ross Cockrell, or someone else?

5. If you could only sign two of the following three players looking for new contracts, who do you choose? Le’Veon Bell, Alejandro Villanueva, Stephon Tuitt

6. OVER/UNDER Ben Roethlisberger interceptions in 2017 - 13