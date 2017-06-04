Rate Your Steelers Hate, Part Three: The NFC North

The Steelers were sad sacks for the majority of their first forty seasons of existence. In those days, they saw quite a bit of 3⁄ 4 of the current NFC North. They came out on the losing end quite frequently back then also. While the loathing levels are not what they quite are in the AFC, animosity still exists for the division that stands 1-1 against the Steelers in the Super Bowl.

Chicago Bears

The Steelers biggest victory over the Bears came in the form of a coin toss. That coin toss netted Pittsburgh the first overall selection in the 1970 draft and QB Terry Bradshaw. The Bears lead the series 18-7-1 in a history that dates back to 1934. Chicago was victorious in the first 10 games between the two. Since 1975, the series is tied at five a piece.

Detroit Lions

The Lions and Steelers have a long history, but not an altogether ornery one. The Lions took the first four games from the Pirates in the 30s and then went 6-0-1 against the Steelers from 1950-1962. However, Pittsburgh holds the advantage in recent years by winning 12 of 14 since 1962. The only losses were Thanksgiving games in Detroit, with the last loss coming in 1998 in the infamous "coin-toss" game.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers and Steelers historically have more of a rivalry for games that they didn't face one another, but a recent super showdown has helped rekindle it. The Packers were the undisputed kings of the 1960s, as the Steelers were in the 1970s. Back in the day, the Pack owned Pittsburgh. The overall head-to-head is 19-15 in favor of Green Bay. Since 1998, the Steelers have won four of five. The only loss was the most significant due to it happening in Super Bowl XLV.

Minnesota Vikings

The Steelers defeated the Vikes 16-6 in their very first Super Bowl victory in 1975. Minnesota holds a 9-8 series lead over Pittsburgh, but the Steelers are coming on strong having won three straight before losing to "Minny" in England in 2013. The teams will face off again in Pittsburgh this season. The worst thing about the Vikings to some Steeler fans is that they wear purple.