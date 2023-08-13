 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi spotted in a walking boot Sunday

Ogunjobi missed the team’s Week 1 preseason matchup against the Buccaneers.

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Larry Ogunjobi #99 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

After missing Week 1’s preseason matchup against the Buccaneers, Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi was spotted in a walking boot Sunday, beat reporter Nick Farabaugh shared.

HC Mike Tomlin noted after Friday night’s game that a couple of players, including Ogunjobi and rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) were held out after sustaining minor injuries in the 11th hour,” though there haven’t been updates outside of this sight of him in a walking boot. Notably, the boot is on his right foot, where he’d previously undergone Lisfranc surgery in the 2022 offseason.

Ogunjobi is entering his seventh year in the league, and though he's played 14 or more games in each of those six seasons, he has had some previous struggles with injury that have limited his upside as a top defensive lineman in the league. Last year, he missed Week 8 with a back injury before developing a case of turf toe. Prior, it was the Lisfranc injury. Before that, it was a knee issue. The list goes on, unfortunately.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...