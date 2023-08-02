GMFB host calls Steelers ‘most slept on team in the NFL’

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have a new friend in NFL Media. That friend is Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt, who sounded off Tuesday about why the Pittsburgh Steelers are “one of the most slept-on teams in the NFL.”

Brant cited the Steelers’ resurgence after their Week 9 bye in 2022, where they went on a 7-2 run to close out the season for an overall 9-8 record. They just barely missed the playoffs despite their 2-6 start to the season, with a rookie quarterback in tow who threw just 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions over 13 games. This team can only go up from here, right?

“There are seven [playoff] spots in the AFC. Seven. In one of the best AFCs ever, maybe the best ever. I think the Steelers will have one,” Brandt said. The Steelers' odds to make the playoffs are at +135 on DraftKings Sportsbook, translating to a 42.6% likelihood based on the implied probability of those odds.

Watch the full clip below.