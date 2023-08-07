George Pickens calls Michael Crabtree a ‘top-5 all-time NFL WR’

Steelers WR George Pickens joined the All Things Covered podcast last week, hosted by teammate Patrick Peterson and former Pittsburgh Steeler Bryant McFadden.

During his interview, Pickens took some time to discuss the qualities that he thinks make him the “best wide receiver in the world.”

“If you had to create a player at receiver, you’re gonna want him to be around 6’3-6’4. You’re gonna want him to have great hands, great speed, exceptional routes, he gonna be able to jump real high,” Pickens noted, before discussing his top-five all-time favorite NFL wide receivers. “My top five is crazy.”

George Pickens’ Top-5 WRs All-Time

Calvin Johnson (Lions) Randy Moss (Vikings, Patriots) Jerry Rice (49ers) Julio Jones (Falcons) Michael Crabtree (49ers, Raiders)

In reality, the list might not have been as crazy as Pickens had hyped it up to be... aside from his No. 5, Michael Crabtree. Crabtree enjoyed a successful 11-year stint in the league after being drafted 10th overall in 2009 by the San Francisco 49ers, though he doesn’t necessarily stand out on the all-time receiving list. Crabtree’s 637 career receptions rank 73rd all-time in the league, while his 7,499 receiving yards and 54 receiving touchdowns both lie outside of the top 100.

