3 Steelers WRs set to compete for a spot on the final 53-man roster in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of question marks surrounding their roster as training camp gets underway.

Among the biggest question marks comes with their wide receiver corps, where spots on the tail end of the depth chart are up for grabs.

“[Diontae] Johnson, [George] Pickens and [Allen] Robinson are locks,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said. “[Calvin] Austin is close to a lock if he stays healthy. After that, there will be lots of competition for the fifth spot. Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski and Cody White all have NFL experience and play special teams, which helps them.”

Out of the three veterans Fittipaldo mentioned for the final spot, Olszewski is likely the favorite, considering his ability to contribute as a return specialist. Last season, Olszewski returned eight punts and three kicks for the Steelers.

Boykin would likely slot in next in the competition for the WR5 spot. He played 16 games last season for the Steelers, mostly on special teams. A third-round pick in 2019, Boykin has always had some upside to his game, but he’s yet to flash it in his first four seasons in the NFL.

White is the least likely of the three to win that roster spot out of training camp. The third-year undrafted pro played in just one game for the Steelers last season, catching just one pass.

BTSC community, who do you think should grab that fifth wide receiver spot on the 53-man roster? Answer the poll and chime off in the comments below.