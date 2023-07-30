Steelers sign LB Kwon Alexander to a 1-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent LB Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract Sunday, the team announced.

Alexander was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, he’s been a bit of a journeyman, playing with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and most recently, the New York Jets in the 2022 season. Last year, he totaled 69 tackles (including six for a loss), 2 QB hits, and 0.5 sacks.

Unfortunately, health has limited Alexander’s overall productivity, having suffered several season-ending injuries over his career, including a torn ACL, torn pectoral muscle, and torn Achilles, among others.

In a corresponding move to make room for Alexander on the roster, the team released OT Jarrid Williams.