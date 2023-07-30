 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers sign LB Kwon Alexander to a 1-year deal

Pittsburgh continues to prioritize moves on defense.

By kate.magdziuk
Kwon Alexander #9 of the New York Jets in action against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Bills 20-17. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent LB Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract Sunday, the team announced.

Alexander was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, he’s been a bit of a journeyman, playing with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and most recently, the New York Jets in the 2022 season. Last year, he totaled 69 tackles (including six for a loss), 2 QB hits, and 0.5 sacks.

Unfortunately, health has limited Alexander’s overall productivity, having suffered several season-ending injuries over his career, including a torn ACL, torn pectoral muscle, and torn Achilles, among others.

In a corresponding move to make room for Alexander on the roster, the team released OT Jarrid Williams.

