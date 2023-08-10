Steelers work out former Cowboys, Colts RB

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on August 10 that the Steelers worked out RB Aaron Shampklin.

Shampklin signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 after going undrafted out of Harvard. In his final college season, Shampklin rushed for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns, punctuated with an impressive 5.6 yards per carry. He also posted 16 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, finishing the year with All-Ivy League First Team honors.

The Cowboys waived Shampklin with an injury settlement in September of 2022. The 5’10, 195-pound running back has since been a member of the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, and most recently the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.

The Steelers might be looking to bring in more competition for the team’s RB3 position behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. 2020 fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland has had a solid training camp, but he’s had limited impact on the field, active for just 14 total games across his three seasons with the team.

