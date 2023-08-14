Steelers sign 2 CBs, work out 2 others ahead of Week 2 preseason

The Steelers front office has stayed busy this preseason. Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Pittsburgh has signed CB Nevelle Clarke. The team also announced the signing of CB Lavert Hill.

CBs Duke Dawson and Isaiah Dunn were waived to make room for Clarke and Hill. Dawson was given an injury designation after his knee injury against Tampa Bay on August 11.

Wilson also reported that the Steelers worked out DB Corn Elder and LB Mariano Sori-Marin.

Clarke went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCF. Clarke played four years in college, recording 22 total tackles, 11 passes defended, and 2 interceptions his final year. He was named to the All-AAC First Team in 2018 and was an honorable mention on the all-conference squad in 2019. He was suspended for six games in 2017 after failing an NCAA drug test.

The 6’1, 190-pound corner fits the mold for what the Steelers value at the position, with NFL analyst Lance Zierlein describing Clarke as an aggressive press corner with good length and ball skills in a draft profile for NFL.com. However, Zierlein also critiqued Clarke’s body control, agility, and speed.

Clarke signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a UDFA but was waived during final roster cuts in 2020. He has since spent time with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL before signing with the Steelers.

Hill signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a UDFA in 2020 out of Michigan. In his final year as a Wolverine, Hill had 16 total tackles, 10 passes defended, and 3 interceptions. The 5’10, 190-pound corner was described by Zierlein as an “undersized press corner with good instincts, ball skills and coverage strength, but a concerning lack of long speed.”

In his NFL career, Hill has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Cleveland Browns. In 2023, Hill signed with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks, where he recorded 25 tackles and 2 interceptions, gaining a spot on the All-XFL team.

Veteran DB Corn Elder was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. The 5’10, 185-pound slot corner has spent three stints with the Panthers as well as spending time with the New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders. With the Commanders in 2021, Elder played in five games, recording 5 total tackles and 1 pass defended. He spent 2022 on Washington’s practice squad.

Sori-Marin spent five years with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in college before signing with the 49ers as a UDFA in 2023. In his final year in college, the 6’2, 235-pound linebacker recorded 88 total tackles and 1.5 sacks, gaining All-Big Ten Third Team honors. He was waived by the 49ers in June.

As injuries continue to pile up, the Steelers are performing their due diligence to ensure they have plenty of depth on their preseason roster. The Steelers play the Bills at home in Week 2 of the preseason, set to face off Saturday, August 19 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.