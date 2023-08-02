The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make adjustments as training camp continues.

The team announced the following transactions on Wednesday:

We have: • Signed S Trenton Thompson & CB Isaiah Dunn • Waived/injured RB Alfonzo Graham • Placed CB Cory Trice Jr. on the Reserve/Injured List

Thompson has a smidge of NFL experience, playing one game for the New York Giants last season. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad after going undrafted out of San Diego State.

Dunn went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021 but played 12 games with the Seattle Seahawks in his rookie year and five games for the New York Jets last season.

With Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee still nursing injuries, some defensive back help was necessary. Then, with seventh-round rookie Cory Trice Jr. heading to injured reserve with an injury, that need only intensified. With Thompson and Dunn, Pittsburgh now has two hungry players vying for a roster spot, and that should add more competition to a position group that needs it.