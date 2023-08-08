Steelers work out OL, edge rushers Monday ahead of Week 1 preseason game

The Steelers worked out OL Brandon Kipper, OLB Quinton Bell, OLB Jonathan Garvin, and DE Anree Saint-Armour on Monday. This was first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston.

This wasn’t Kipper’s first interaction with the Steelers, as the big offensive lineman met with the team in the pre-draft process earlier this year.

The 6’5, 326-pound lineman played six years at the college level, transferring from Hawai’i to Oregon State before the 2018 season. Kipper has experience at both right guard and right tackle, and he ended his Beaver career with 45 consecutive starts. He was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention three times: in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Kipper was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in April. He was waived on July 27 when the Ravens signed former Steeler Arthur Maulet.

Bell was drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Prairie View A&M. The 6’4, 253-pound linebacker spent time on the practice squads of the Raiders, Buccaneers, and Falcons before seeing his first regular-season action in 2022 with Atlanta. In 3 games, he recorded 3 total tackles. He was waived by Atlanta in April to make room for former Steeler Bud Dupree.

Garvin was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. Garvin appeared in 38 games for Green Bay over 3 seasons, recording one start, 32 tackles, and 1.5 sacks over that time. Although primarily an outside linebacker, the 6’4, 257-pound Garvin reportedly worked with the defensive line in Packers training camp earlier this year via beat writer Ryan Wood.

Jonathan Garvin, an outside linebacker the past 3 seasons, working with defensive line during individual drills. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 26, 2023

Garvin recently made headlines when the Packers released him on July 28, just hours after wishing him a happy birthday from the team’s social media account.

Saint-Armour has played for a number of professional football leagues over his career. After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Saint-Armour signed with the Vikings. Later that year, he joined the CFL’s BC Lions’ practice squad. The 6’3, 260-pound defensive end has since been a member of the TSL Conquerors of The Spring League, and most recently he was a 2022 third-round draft pick of the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers.

If signed, all four players would face an uphill battle to make the Steelers’ final 53-man roster.

The Steelers will see their first on-field action of the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 11.