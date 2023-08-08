Steelers sign safety depth, waive/injured WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

The Steelers announced the signing of safety Jalen Elliott to their roster Tuesday morning. In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley.

If he clears waivers, Bradley will spend the rest of the season on injured reserve unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Steelers.

Elliott, 25, is in his fourth NFL season. Undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020, he signed with the Detroit Lions and was released later that year during roster cutdowns. In 2021, he was signed to the Lions practice squad and eventually promoted to the active roster, playing in 8 games for Detroit. Over that time he recorded 12 total tackles and one start.

The Lions released Elliott in 2022, and he has since spent time with the Patriots and Raiders.

The 6’1, 205-pound safety will face a lot of competition to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster, but he has a good chance at seeing preseason playing time. Steelers safeties Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, and Tre Norwood have all battled injuries in training camp while All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick likely won’t be playing much until the regular season.

Elliott and a bevy of other Steelers newcomers will likely make their debuts this Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.