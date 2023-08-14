Steelers still seeking depth at cornerback, linebacker

The Steelers continue to work out defenders, with NFL insider Aaron Wilson reporting another round of tryouts on Monday. The names include LB Forrest Rhyne and CB Nevelle Clarke, who both reportedly signed with the team, as well as CB Olaijah Griffin, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, LB Mariano Sori-Marin, LB Davion Taylor, and CB Javaris Davis.

As for the tryouts, Griffin went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. In his final year as a Trojan, Griffin recorded 22 total tackles, 3 passes defended, and 1 interception. He signed with the Buffalo Bills as a UDFA and later the New York Giants in 2022. He was most recently a member of the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons. Griffin is also the son of rapper Warren G.

Maddox-Williams signed a UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. The former Rutgers LB posted 22 total tackles in his final collegiate season.

Sori-Marin was a 2023 UDFA who was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers. You can read more about his tryout below.

Taylor has the highest pedigree on the list, being a third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Colorado. In nine games with the Eagles in 2021, Taylor recorded 41 total tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He spent all of 2022 on the team’s practice squad before being released on August 6, 2023.

Davis signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 as a UDFA out of Auburn. He has since spent time with the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Davis played in his lone NFL game as a member of the Dolphins in 2021, where he recorded 2 tackles and 1 pass defended. He has since spent time with the XFL’s Orlando Guardians and Arlington Renegades.

With Wilson’s report of the tryouts coming out at the same time as the Steelers’ reported signings, it’s fair to say that Griffin, Maddox-Williams, Sori-Marin, Taylor, and Davis will likely not be offered contracts by the team. However, the Steelers now have a first-hand look at several available defenders if more injuries force them to look for new roster additions. It also couldn’t be more clear that the Steelers are prioritizing depth at the CB and LB positions.

Pittsburgh will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the preseason this Saturday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET.