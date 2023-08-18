The remainder of the preseason will be crucial for Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

Green, 24, was a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype of a day-two pick. Last season, Green was inactive for every game of the season, casting serious doubt on his future with the team.

In a last-ditch effort to change his career, the Steelers have tried lining up the 6’2” 315-pound lineman as a bigger fullback. However, in our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, 85 percent of surveyors believe Green will not make the squad.

There are nine percent of voters that think he can make it as a fullback and six percent as an offensive lineman, but overall, the signs don’t look good for Green.

The Steelers are one of the few teams left in the league that likes to employ a fullback. Last year, that role belonged to Derek Watt, brother of All-Pro T.J. However, the fullback role appears to be Connor Heyward, brother of Pro Bowler Cam, to lose.

Heyward, a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, primarily works as a backup tight end. But now, with Watt’s departure, he’s also listed at fullback. He’s shown a lot of versatility so far in his short career, but it’s worth noting that snaps at fullback are a natural fit for Heyward considering he played most of his collegiate career as a running back at Michigan State.

With Heyward likely taking Watt’s role, it only makes Green’s chances of making the roster that much more unlikely.