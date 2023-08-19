The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping quarterback Mitch Trubisky continues to play a key role for the team.

While he isn’t entering this season as the starter like he did last year, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes he adds value as Kenny Pickett’s backup.

“He’s got experience as a franchise quarterback,” Tomlin said of Trubisky. “I think first and foremost that experience he had in Chicago – forget whether it was positive or negative, or the perceptions of it – that guy walked in that building every day with the responsibility of being a franchise quarterback. He’s not speculating what that feels like and what that means. That positions him to be a great support to Kenny.”

In seven games last season (five starts), Trubisky completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Tomlin sees similarities in Trubisky’s role compared to other previous backup quarterbacks he’s worked with during his time in Pittsburgh.

“Secondly, it’s not unfamiliar territory when called upon for him to deliver, and so that experience I value,” Tomlin said. “I view it very similar to Charlie Batch’s experience in Detroit before he came to Pittsburgh. I see the value in that. Byron Leftwich had walked around Jacksonville as a franchise guy. I just think it’s an awesome component of a resume for your backup.”

Trubisky is expected to see some action in the Steelers’ preseason game tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.