Monday afternoon update: The Steelers have announced that they have waived/injured WRs Hakeem Butler and Cody White.

The NFL is a week away from one of the toughest times of the year: roster cutdown day.

On Aug. 29, all 32 NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, will have to shrink their rosters from 90 to 53. Among those in question for the final roster spots is receiver Hakeem Butler, who Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes will be on the outside looking in.

Hakeem Butler made his way back to the NFL after leading the XFL with eight touchdown receptions in the spring, but he doesn’t appear capable of truly aiding the Pittsburgh Steelers as a depth receiver. At 6’5” and 227 pounds, the 27-year-old could be a size mismatch for the Steelers offense. The problem is that dependable big-bodied possession receivers are sure-handed, and he isn’t.

Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, and Calvin Austin III are locks to make the roster, which means the team may only hold one more receiver spot available. That spot could go to either Miles Boykin or Gunner Olszewski, both of whom are strong on special teams. That puts their chances ahead of Butler when it comes to making the roster.

Complementary receivers need to be able to contribute to the Steelers’ special teams, and Butler has logged a mere 29 special teams snaps in the NFL.

Butler will have one final chance to prove himself in a game when the Steelers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.