Steelers work out former North Dakota State TE

Blocking TE Noah Gindorff has tried out for the Steelers.

By Ryland B.
North Dakota State Bison tight end Noah Gindorff #87 during a college football game between the North Dakota State Bison and the University of Arizona Wildcats on September 17, 2022 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have worked out TE Noah Gindorff.

Gindorff spent six years at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, redshirting in 2017 and taking advantage of an extra year of COVID eligibility in 2022. His most productive season as a Bison came in 2021, when Gindorff caught 17 passes for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns.

However, Gindorff’s best asset is his blocking ability, with NFL analyst Lance Zierlein writing in a recent draft profile that “Gindorff has below average pass-catching and athletic traits for the tight end position, but plenty of potential as a blocker. His hand placement and footwork are both technically sound and he plays with some vinegar in his game as a sustain and finish blocker.”

Gindorff has notably struggled with injury throughout his collegiate career, with a lingering ankle issue prematurely ending his 2021 and 2022 seasons. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 by the Seattle Seahawks, playing in the team’s preseason opener although he didn’t record a catch. Gindorff was released by the team on August 17.

With the Steelers having a very deep tight end room, the Gindorff tryout seems a little puzzling. However, the team could be scouting potential signings if an injury ever occurs at the position. If Gindorff does end up signing with Pittsburgh, he’ll fit the mold the Steelers are looking for: the big blocking tight end stands at 6’6 and 268 pounds.

The Steelers will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons in their final preseason game of the year on Thursday.

