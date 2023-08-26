Steelers make several roster cuts Saturday

It became clear as day through the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 training camp session and undefeated preseason that the team would have some difficult decisions ahead of Tuesday NFL roster cut deadline. Those cuts got underway, as the Steelers released eight players, Steelers PR reported:

Among those released were receiver Dan Chisena, defensive back Nevelle Clarke, linebacker Kuony Deng, cornerback Madre Harper, defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, kicker B.T. Potter, linebacker Forrest Rhyne and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Among the players released was Pittsburgh native, LB Forrest Rhyne. Rhyne played just nine total snaps through the preseason, ranking dead last among all linebackers through the preseason with a 24.7 PFF defensive grade.