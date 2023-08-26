 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers make several roster cuts Saturday

The Steelers have begun their journey to the final 53-man roster.

Forrest Rhyne #49 of Indianapolis Colts is seen following the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It became clear as day through the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 training camp session and undefeated preseason that the team would have some difficult decisions ahead of Tuesday NFL roster cut deadline. Those cuts got underway, as the Steelers released eight players, Steelers PR reported:

Among the players released was Pittsburgh native, LB Forrest Rhyne. Rhyne played just nine total snaps through the preseason, ranking dead last among all linebackers through the preseason with a 24.7 PFF defensive grade.

