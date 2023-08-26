Steelers’ Broderick Jones-Dan Moore Jr. conundrum is a great one to have

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to draft LT Broderick Jones 14th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, through three preseason games and the season opener looming, the Steelers coaching staff will have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to finalizing the 53-man roster, as well as the starting lineup. One of the biggest questions heading into the Week 1 season opener remains the San Francisco 49ers

When Matt Canada was asked Saturday about Broderick Jones, his statement, as quoted by Steelers Now beat reporter Nick Farabaugh, seemed to hint that he could be seeing the field earlier than we expect.

"I really like him..we're in a situation where we've got three really good tackles competing for those jobs. Chuks and Dan have played a lot of football for us....Broderick gets better every day." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 26, 2023

Jones has competed with Dan Moore Jr., a former fourth-round pick from the 2021 draft class, who has received the start in each of the team’s preseason games this offseason. Moore started at LT in the 2022 season, ranked as PFF’s 77th-ranked tackle on the year, totaling seven allowed sacks (tied for seventh-most) and 10 quarterback hits (tied for third-most). Opposite him was Chuks Okorafor, who allowed 41 total pressures, tied for the ninth-most among tackles. Notably, Moore underwent a body transformation this offseason, now up to 320 of muscle as compared to 310 last season, and it’s shown well through the training camp and the preseason.

Jones has had his ups and downs through the preseason, but Canada’s comments on his development through the preseason are encouraging to him seeing the field sooner rather than later. If Jones did slide in at LT, there’s a non-zero chance that Moore could transition to RT, having taken some occasional snaps there through the team’s offseason

Regardless of who gets the start in the regular season, Steelers fans can celebrate the fact that the struggle in the decision to start Moore Jr. or Jones is a nice one to have. Offensive line has been a point of contention for Pittsburgh for several years, and to finally see a challenge in choosing two solid options at left tackle is a subtle, but hopeful sign of things to come in the 2023 NFL season.