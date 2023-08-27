Steelers release another WR ahead of looming roster cut deadline

Another wide receiver is set to hit the waive wire, as the Pittsburgh Steelers released 2023 UDFA WR Aron Cruickshank, the team announced Sunday.

Cruickshank had just been signed to the 90-man roster back on August 21 after WRs Cody White and Hakeem Butler were waived/injured. He suited up for the team’s Week 3 preseason shutout against the Atlanta Falcons, failing to catch any of his three targets.

Cruickshank had initially signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of the 2023 NFL Draft class, having remained with the team through the bulk of their offseason program prior to being waived on August 11.

If Cruickshank does find a spot on a team’s final 53-man roster, his biggest potential to contribute might just be on special teams. In 2020, Cruickshank was named the Big Ten’s return specialist of the year in his first season after transferring to Rutgers from Wisconsin. He totaled four kick return touchdowns in his career, including an additional touchdown on a punt return, while also ranking top-five among Big Ten players in kickoff return yards in each of his five collegiate seasons.

The Steelers’ roster total sits at 81 players, with the need to cut down to 53 ahead of Tuesday’s roster cut deadline.