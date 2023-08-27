Steelers roster cuts tracker 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers have closed out the 2023 offseason on a high note, having executed an undefeated preseason punctuated with a 24-point shutout over the Atlanta Falcons. Now, with all of the promise (and a whole lot of depth — finally!), come some difficult decisions to be made as the team makes cuts from the 90-man roster down to 53. Final cuts to get to the final 53-man roster must be made by Tuesday, August 29 at 4 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll track each of the Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts ahead of the NFL’s looming deadline, day by day.

Sunday, August 27

WR Aron Cruickshank

Saturday, August 26