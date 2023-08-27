 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers roster cuts tracker 2023

Follow along with Pittsburgh’s journey to the final 53-man roster.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have closed out the 2023 offseason on a high note, having executed an undefeated preseason punctuated with a 24-point shutout over the Atlanta Falcons. Now, with all of the promise (and a whole lot of depth — finally!), come some difficult decisions to be made as the team makes cuts from the 90-man roster down to 53. Final cuts to get to the final 53-man roster must be made by Tuesday, August 29 at 4 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll track each of the Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts ahead of the NFL’s looming deadline, day by day.

Sunday, August 27

  • WR Aron Cruickshank

Saturday, August 26

  • CB Madre Harper
  • DB Nevelle Clarke
  • DL James Nyamawaya
  • K B.T. Potter
  • LBs Kuony Deng, Forrest Rhyne
  • LS Rex Sunahara
  • WR Dan Chisena

