Rams trade for former Steelers LG Kevin Dotson

Ahead of Tuesday’s looming roster cut deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make moves. The latest of these moves comes Sunday evening, as the Steelers have traded OG Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports the terms of the trade as follows:

Steelers are trading OL Kevin Dotson to the Rams, sources tell ESPN.



Trade also comes with picks swap.



Steelers and Rams swap 2024 4th and 5th. Steelers get the Rams' 4th; and Rams get the Steelers' 5th.



In 2025, Steelers get Rams' 5th rounder, and Rams get Steelers' 6th

Dotson has been with the Steelers since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, starting his first full season at left guard in 2022. In 17 starts, Dotson ranked 31st among all guards in PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing four sacks over 639 snaps.

Earlier this offseason, however, the team signed LG Isaac Seumalo in free agency to a three-year, $24 million contract, set to play with the starting offense. Seumalo played each of the Steelers’ three preseason games with the starting offense, not having allowed a single pressure to QB Kenny Pickett across 15 pass-blocking opportunities.