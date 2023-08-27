 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams trade for former Steelers LG Kevin Dotson

The former fourth-rounder finds a new home with the Rams.

By kate.magdziuk Updated
/ new
Kevin Dotson #69 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown by Najee Harris #22 during the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ahead of Tuesday’s looming roster cut deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make moves. The latest of these moves comes Sunday evening, as the Steelers have traded OG Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports the terms of the trade as follows:

Dotson has been with the Steelers since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, starting his first full season at left guard in 2022. In 17 starts, Dotson ranked 31st among all guards in PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing four sacks over 639 snaps.

Earlier this offseason, however, the team signed LG Isaac Seumalo in free agency to a three-year, $24 million contract, set to play with the starting offense. Seumalo played each of the Steelers’ three preseason games with the starting offense, not having allowed a single pressure to QB Kenny Pickett across 15 pass-blocking opportunities.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...