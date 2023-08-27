Steelers’ Spencer Anderson biggest winner of Kevin Dotson trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded OG Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. In exchange, the Steelers will not only clear another spot in the road toward the final 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline but also swap picks with the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft (Steelers get Rams 4th, Rams get Steelers 5th) and 2025 NFL Drafts (Steelers get Rams 5th, Rams get Steelers 6th).

The biggest winner of Sunday’s trade is Steelers OL Spencer Anderson, drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Maryland. At 6’5 and 320 pounds, Anderson has seemingly earned himself a spot on the final 53-man roster. Though he won’t see a starting role with the offensive line, the versatility he showed throughout the preseason (and his college career) may be what seals the deal.

In five seasons with the Terrapins, Anderson played the bulk of his snaps on the right side of the line between RG and RT, while also mixing in at center when needed. He allowed five total sacks in 1,321 pass-blocking opportunities over the course of his collegiate career.

In three preseason games, Anderson played the bulk of his snaps at left guard (54 of 109 total), also earning snaps at right guard (25), right tackle (25), and limited time at center (5). Anderson allowed just a single quarterback pressure through those three games, concluding the preseason as the team’s second-highest graded pass blocker per PFF.

Some could speculate that it’s OL Kendrick Green that has received a potential bump in value following Dotson’s departure, but a disastrous preseason and the air of desperation surrounding the team’s attempt to get him involved as a fullback continues to feel like he might be the odd man out.