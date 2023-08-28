Steelers waive LB Tanner Muse on Monday, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their journey toward the final 53-man roster, having waived LB Tanner Muse on Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Muse had a solid preseason, having played the second-most snaps among Pittsburgh linebackers, totaling six tackles and one quarterback hit across 92 snaps. Where he really performed well was in coverage, having allowed just 28 receiving yards (20 coming after the catch) on 59 coverage snaps. He and Elandon Roberts were the only Steelers linebackers to not record a 0% missed forced tackle rate through three weeks.

The Steelers signed Muse to a one-year, $1.01 million contract back in April ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft following a two-year stint with the Seahawks. Muse was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, having been released by the team before ever taking a regular-season snap for the team after a rookie season marred by injuries and a stint on the COVID-19 list.