Steelers finalize final 53-man roster ahead of NFL cut deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their final cuts toward the final 53-man roster Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s deadline at 4 p.m. ET.
This season marked the return to a single roster cut deadline, as opposed to staged cuts that have taken place over the past couple of years. While this provided teams an opportunity to carry a full 90-man roster throughout the entirety of the NFL preseason, it did force a lot of difficult decisions to be made just ahead of the regular season kickoff.
The Steelers' initial cutdown process began on Saturday with the release of eight players, having continued that process through Tuesday.
Players with four or more accrued seasons become free agents upon being released, while those with fewer than four will hit the waiver wire, which will clear on Wednesday, August 30 at 12 p.m. ET. In order to earn an accrued season, a player must be on a team’s 53-man roster for six or more games.
Here’s a look at how the final 53-man roster has shaken out.
Steelers offense 2023
Quarterback
- Kenny Pickett
- Mason Rudolph
- Mitch Trubisky
Running back
- Najee Harris
- Jaylen Warren
- Anthony McFarland Jr.
Wide receiver
- Calvin Austin III
- Miles Boykin
- Diontae Johnson
- Gunner Olszewski
- George Pickens
- Allen Robinson II
Tight end
- Pat Freiermuth
- Darnell Washington
- Connor Heyward (TE/FB)
Offensive line
- Spencer Anderson
- Mason Cole
- James Daniels
- Chukwuma Okorafor
- Dylan Cook
- Broderick Jones
- Dan Moore Jr.
- Nate Herbig
- Isaac Seumalo
Steelers defense 2023
Cornerbacks
- Patrick Peterson
- James Pierre
- Joey Porter Jr.
- Chandon Sullivan
- Levi Wallace
- Elijah Riley (S/CB)
Defensive line
- Cameron Heyward
- DeMarvin Leal
- Keeanu Benton
- Montravius Adams
- Isaiahh Loudermilk
- Larry Ogunjobi
- Armon Watts
Linebacker
- Kwon Alexander
- Markus Golden
- Nick Herbig
- Alex Highsmith
- Cole Holcomb
- Elandon Roberts
- Mark Robinson
- T.J. Watt
Safety
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- Damontae Kazee
- Miles Killebrew
- Keanu Neal
Steelers special teams
- K: Chris Boswell
- LS: Christian Kuntz
- P: Pressley Harvin III
- P: Braden Mann
