Steelers finalize final 53-man roster ahead of NFL cut deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their final cuts toward the final 53-man roster Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

This season marked the return to a single roster cut deadline, as opposed to staged cuts that have taken place over the past couple of years. While this provided teams an opportunity to carry a full 90-man roster throughout the entirety of the NFL preseason, it did force a lot of difficult decisions to be made just ahead of the regular season kickoff.

The Steelers' initial cutdown process began on Saturday with the release of eight players, having continued that process through Tuesday.

Players with four or more accrued seasons become free agents upon being released, while those with fewer than four will hit the waiver wire, which will clear on Wednesday, August 30 at 12 p.m. ET. In order to earn an accrued season, a player must be on a team’s 53-man roster for six or more games.

Here’s a look at how the final 53-man roster has shaken out.

Steelers offense 2023

Quarterback

Kenny Pickett

Mason Rudolph

Mitch Trubisky

Running back

Najee Harris

Jaylen Warren

Anthony McFarland Jr.

Wide receiver

Calvin Austin III

Miles Boykin

Diontae Johnson

Gunner Olszewski

George Pickens

Allen Robinson II

Tight end

Pat Freiermuth

Darnell Washington

Connor Heyward (TE/FB)

Offensive line

Spencer Anderson

Mason Cole

James Daniels

Chukwuma Okorafor

Dylan Cook

Broderick Jones

Dan Moore Jr.

Nate Herbig

Isaac Seumalo

Steelers defense 2023

Cornerbacks

Patrick Peterson

James Pierre

Joey Porter Jr.

Chandon Sullivan

Levi Wallace

Elijah Riley (S/CB)

Defensive line

Cameron Heyward

DeMarvin Leal

Keeanu Benton

Montravius Adams

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Larry Ogunjobi

Armon Watts

Linebacker

Kwon Alexander

Markus Golden

Nick Herbig

Alex Highsmith

Cole Holcomb

Elandon Roberts

Mark Robinson

T.J. Watt

Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Damontae Kazee

Miles Killebrew

Keanu Neal

Steelers special teams