Steelers announce final roster cuts Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their final cuts toward the final 53-man roster Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

There weren’t many surprises when it comes to the final roster outside of safety, and perhaps TE Zach Gentry, who’s functioned as a fixture in the blocking game over the past two seasons before drafting Darnell Washington.

Perhaps most perplexing is the fact that the Steelers are currently rostering not one but two punters, including 2021 seventh-round pick Pressley Harvin III and Braden Mann.

Full list of Steelers roster cuts on Tuesday

CB: Luq Barcoo, Chris Wilcox

DL: Breiden Fehoko, Jonathan Marshall

LB: Nick Kwiatkoski, David Perales, Quincy Roche

OL: Ryan McCollum

RB: Greg Bell, Xazavian Valladay

TE: Zach Gentry, Rodney Williams

S: Trenton Thompson, Tre Norwood

WR: Jordan Byrd, Dez Fitzpatrick

