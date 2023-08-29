Steelers announce final roster cuts Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their final cuts toward the final 53-man roster Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s deadline at 4 p.m. ET.
There weren’t many surprises when it comes to the final roster outside of safety, and perhaps TE Zach Gentry, who’s functioned as a fixture in the blocking game over the past two seasons before drafting Darnell Washington.
Perhaps most perplexing is the fact that the Steelers are currently rostering not one but two punters, including 2021 seventh-round pick Pressley Harvin III and Braden Mann.
Full list of Steelers roster cuts on Tuesday
- CB: Luq Barcoo, Chris Wilcox
- DL: Breiden Fehoko, Jonathan Marshall
- LB: Nick Kwiatkoski, David Perales, Quincy Roche
- OL: Ryan McCollum
- RB: Greg Bell, Xazavian Valladay
- TE: Zach Gentry, Rodney Williams
- S: Trenton Thompson, Tre Norwood
- WR: Jordan Byrd, Dez Fitzpatrick
