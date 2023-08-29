Steelers waive OL Ryan McCollum Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived OL Ryan McCollum, NFL insider Aaron Wilson of Houston’s KPRC2 reported Tuesday. It’s the first of several moves still to be announced ahead of the NFL’s roster cut deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m ET.

McCollum emerged as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans coming out of the 2021 draft class. He’d been waived and signed to the practice squad in August of 2021, only to be added by the Lions in October, playing four games with Detroit in the regular season. Since being claimed off waivers by the Steelers in August of 2022 following his release by the Lions, he’s largely been a fixture on the practice squad.

McCollum saw a decent amount of work for the Steelers in the preseason, having taken snaps at left guard, center, and right guard. He graded out as the team’s 11th graded offensive lineman in the preseason period, generally unimpressive as a blocker, while other depth players shined, including 2023 seventh-round pick OG Spencer Anderson, who’s likely cemented his spot on the final 53-man roster after excelling far beyond McCollum in a similar snap rotation at various positions on the OL.