Finally, an end to the Steelers’ Kendrick Green saga

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded former third-round pick OL Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes following much speculation that it would be unlikely for him to make the final 53-man roster if the Steelers were unable to get a trade done before Tuesday’s NFL cut deadline.

In exchange for Green, the Steelers will receive a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports, as well as clearing another player ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

Despite his early draft capital, Green spent the entire 2022 season inactive for the Steelers after the team signed center Mason Cole to a three-year, $15.75 million contract in free agency. Green played significant time throughout the Steelers preseason but had some struggles throughout, even against what were often backup defenders.

The team made an effort to keep him involved in their training camp practices, despite falling down the offensive line depth chart, at times playing him as a fullback, though that usage didn’t translate once on the field for live play this preseason.

Though it was clear to most that the Green experiment had not panned out, there was a general air of concern from fans that the team’s history of loyalty could win out, potentially keeping Green around just for the sake of not admitting the huge whiff. Rest well tonight, Steelers fans. The Kendrick Green experiment is over, clearing the path toward other depth at OL, including 2023 seventh-round standout OL Spencer Anderson.