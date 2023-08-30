The Pittsburgh Steelers are making some changes to their special teams unit, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The #Steelers released veteran P Braden Mann.

Mann, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Steelers back in April after spending three seasons punting for the New York Jets.

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Mann made an immediate impact in his rookie season with the Jets as the league leader in punting yards. However, the team opted to make a switch this offseason and cut him.

This all but confirms that Pressley Harvin III has won the team’s punting job.

Harvin, who turns 25 next month, was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has assumed the team’s punting duties for each of the last two seasons.

Mann will have a chance to go through waivers and catch on with any of the other 31 teams.