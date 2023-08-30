When one door closes, another one opens, and that phrase couldn’t be any more true for former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tanner Muse.

According to the league, the Los Angeles Chargers have been awarded Muse off of waivers.

Muse, who turns 27 next week, has already had a whirlwind career in the NFL despite only entering his fourth season. After being drafted in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, he never saw the field for them as he dealt with a slew of injuries.

The Raiders cut him ahead of the 2021 season and he caught on with the Seattle Seahawks. Muse played in just six games during his first season in Seattle, but played in every game last year and even logged his first NFL start.

Muse became a free agent and signed with the Steelers in April. He was part of a very competitive linebacker competition in training camp, but ultimately could not crack the already deep rotation.

Now, Muse heads back to the West Coast for a fresh start with the Chargers, hoping he’ll have the chance to stick around long-term.