Steelers sign Breiden Fehoko back to practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed DT Breiden Fehoko to their practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wednesday. Fehoko was among the team’s final roster cuts toward the 53-man roster ahead of the league’s deadline Tuesday

An undrafted free agent emerging from the 2020 NFL Draft class, Fehoko had spent his first three seasons with the Chargers, rotating on and off the practice squad. The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $940,000 contract back in March.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, it became clear that the defensive line was a point of depth for Pittsburgh, so Fehoko’s release didn’t come as a significant surprise. He played the majority of his preseason snaps at defensive tackle, mixing in intermittently at nose tackle. He totaled 46 snaps across three games, posting two tackles and a batted pass, though he failed to register a single pressure as a pass rusher. Undoubtedly, more of his contributions as a depth play on the defensive line will come defending the run, should he be called up to the active roster at any point this season.

The Steelers sit with seven defensive linemen ahead of the 2023 season, including Cam Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Larry Ogunjobi, and Armon Watts.