Report: Steelers sign OT Kellen Diesch to practice squad

The former Dolphins, Bears offensive lineman lands with the Steelers.

By Ryland B.
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (64) walks on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Steelers have signed offensive tackle Kellen Diesch to their 2023 practice squad.

Diesch was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The 6’7, 301-pound tackle played college football at Texas A&M and Arizona State. As a Sun Devil in 2021, Diesch was named a second-team all-conference selection. The athletic offensive lineman ran an impressive 4.89-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. After being waived by the Dolphins, Diesch spent the 2022-23 season on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.

Diesch should provide the Steelers with injury insurance at the offensive tackle position as a member of the team’s practice squad. Stay tuned to Behind the Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make roster moves as the 2023 regular season approaches.

