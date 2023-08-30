Report: Steelers sign OT Kellen Diesch to practice squad

Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Steelers have signed offensive tackle Kellen Diesch to their 2023 practice squad.

#Steelers are signing OT Kellen Diesch to the practice squad, source says. Former undrafted free agent was waived by the #Bears the other day. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2023

Diesch was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The 6’7, 301-pound tackle played college football at Texas A&M and Arizona State. As a Sun Devil in 2021, Diesch was named a second-team all-conference selection. The athletic offensive lineman ran an impressive 4.89-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. After being waived by the Dolphins, Diesch spent the 2022-23 season on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.

Diesch should provide the Steelers with injury insurance at the offensive tackle position as a member of the team’s practice squad. Stay tuned to Behind the Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make roster moves as the 2023 regular season approaches.