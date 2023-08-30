Steelers practice squad takes shape ahead of 2023 season

The NFL roster cut deadline came and went Tuesday, forcing teams to make some difficult decisions regarding their 53-man rosters. Despite it being a tough day for all around the league, it didn’t mark the end of the road for players still looking to make their mark and earn a chance at redemption on one of the league’s practice squads.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced several practice squad signings, a number of which had been players released over the course of the last week, ahead of the roster cut deadline. The practice squad holds a max of 16 players, dating back to the 2020 NFL season.

Here’s a look at the Steelers practice squad as it stands following the NFL’s roster cuts.

Note: Players who are returning after being cut from the Steelers 90-man roster ahead of the deadline are indicated with an asterisk.

Who’s on the Steelers practice squad in 2023?

Cornerback : Anthony Brown, Luq Barcoo*

: Anthony Brown, Luq Barcoo* Defensive line : Breiden Fehoko*, Jonathan Marshall*

: Breiden Fehoko*, Jonathan Marshall* Linebacker : David Perales*

: David Perales* Running back : Greg Bell*

: Greg Bell* Safety : Trenton Thompson*

: Trenton Thompson* Tight end : Rodney Williams*

: Rodney Williams* Offensive line: Kellen Diesch, Joey Fisher

Check out this full breakdown of the 2023 NFL practice squad rules, including eligibility criteria, salary information, and more from former Behind The Steel Curtain contributor Dave Schofield.