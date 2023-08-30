Steelers practice squad takes shape ahead of 2023 season

The NFL roster cut deadline came and went Tuesday, forcing teams to make some difficult decisions regarding their 53-man rosters. Despite it being a tough day for all around the league, it didn’t mark the end of the road for players still looking to make their mark and earn a chance at redemption on one of the league’s practice squads.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced several practice squad signings, a number of which had been players released over the course of the last week, ahead of the roster cut deadline. The practice squad holds a max of 16 players, dating back to the 2020 NFL season.
Here’s a look at the Steelers practice squad as it stands following the NFL’s roster cuts.
Note: Players who are returning after being cut from the Steelers 90-man roster ahead of the deadline are indicated with an asterisk.
Who’s on the Steelers practice squad in 2023?
- Cornerback: Anthony Brown, Luq Barcoo*
- Defensive line: Breiden Fehoko*, Jonathan Marshall*
- Linebacker: David Perales*
- Running back: Greg Bell*
- Safety: Trenton Thompson*
- Tight end: Rodney Williams*
- Offensive line: Kellen Diesch, Joey Fisher
