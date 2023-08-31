Desmond King officially signs, Steelers add to the practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several roster moves Thursday, including the official signing of 2018 All-Pro cornerback, Desmond King III. Additionally, they signed WR Simi Fehoko, cousin of fellow practice squad member DT Breiden Fehoko, to the practice squad, as well as former Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott.

Scott is a particularly intriguing signing coming off a solid preseason with the Eagles, given his primary role as a slot corner. Clearly, the Steelers have been unhappy with their answers to the position so far, given his addition and the signing of King, a renowned slot corner, since trimming down to the 53-man roster.

In 82 snaps played this preseason, Scott ranked second among Eagles cornerbacks with four tackles, including zero missed tackles, while also performing decently in coverage. In 60 coverage snaps, Scott was targeted in coverage five times, allowing two receptions for 17 yards for a passer rating of 49.6.

Fehoko was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, having been waived ahead of the roster cut deadline. He’s been active just 10 total games over the past two seasons but provides some depth in the receiver room with athleticism that exceeds his larger frame at 6’4 and 222 pounds.

Over three preseason games with the Cowboys this year, Fehoko totaled 55 yards on eight catches (11 targets), ranking as PFF’s fifth most-highly graded receiver for the Cowboys despite his low yards per reception and a 45.6 passer rating while targeted.

Also part of Thursday’s transactions, the Steelers also finalized the signings of OT Kellen Diesch and OG Joey Fischer to the practice squad, which were initially announced Wednesday.