Steelers sign WR to practice squad, release CB Luq Barcoo, RB Greg Bell

The Steelers have shuffled their practice squad on Tuesday, signing wide receiver Jacob Bell and releasing cornerback Luq Barcoo and running back Greg Bell. This was first reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Steelers signed Jacob Copeland to practice squad, released Luq Barcoo and Greg Bell — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 12, 2023

Copeland was an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Florida and Maryland, recording 112 catches, 1,742 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns over his five years at the NCAA level. His best college year came in 2021 as a Gator, in which Copeland had 41 catches for 642 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Copeland tested well at the 2023 NFL Combine, running a 4.42-second 40-yard dash. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein noted that the 6’0, 202-pound receiver was an “explosive athlete with NFL size and traits but lacking an NFL skill set at the position” in his draft profile of Copeland.

Copeland signed with the Tennessee Titans following the draft but was later released. He then signed with the Vikings, but was released by Minnesota during roster cutdowns this year. He will now join Dez Fitzpatrick as one of the two receivers on the Steelers’ practice squad. There’s a chance that one of them, likely Fitzpatrick, could be promoted to Pittsburgh’s active roster sometime in the near future following Diontae Johnson’s injury against the 49ers on Sunday.

In a corresponding roster move, the Steelers released Barcoo and Bell from the practice squad, both of whom had some standout moments in training camp and the preseason.

With two cuts and only one addition today, Pittsburgh still has room for one more signing on their practice squad.